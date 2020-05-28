Global  

MGM Plans To Reopen 4 Las Vegas Casinos June 4

Newsy Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
MGM Plans To Reopen 4 Las Vegas Casinos June 4Watch VideoMGM Resorts International announced Wednesday it plans to reopen four Las Vegas casinos on June 4.

For workers, the plan includes regular temperature checks, required masks and coronavirus testing.

Guests will be "strongly encouraged" to wear masks and social distancing will be enforced. The plan also requires...
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
