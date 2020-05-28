Global  

News24.com | After silence, Trump marks 100 000 virus deaths in US

News24 Thursday, 28 May 2020
President Donald Trump has marked the "sad milestone" of 100 000 coronavirus deaths in the United States, after his earlier silence prompted criticism that he was failing in his duty to console victims and their loved ones.
0
