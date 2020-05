Minnesota Diocese Agrees To Pay Sexual Abuse Survivors $22.5M Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe Roman Catholic Diocese of Saint Cloud in Minnesota has agreed to pay sexual abuse survivors a total of $22.5 million in a trust.



The deal is subject to the diocese filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections. St. Cloud also said it will release the names and any files related to all clergy members who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

