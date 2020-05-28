Global  

Six-year-old boy 'in line of gunfire' as Toronto rapper Houdini killed on downtown sidewalk

CTV News Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
A six-year-old boy and his mother were "exactly in the line of gunfire" as Toronto rapper Houdini was shot to death during an "active gunfight" on a downtown sidewalk in broad daylight.
