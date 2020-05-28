Global  

Activists, Police Denounce The Officer Who Killed George Floyd

Newsy Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Activists, Police Denounce The Officer Who Killed George FloydWatch VideoAfter a night of protests turned violent, a growing chorus of people are calling for the arrest of the four police officers involved in George Floyd's death.

"Those four officers need to be arrested. They executed my brother in broad daylight. People had to feel that. People had to see that. People pleaded for his...
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Protesters gather after police officer kills unarmed black man in Minneapolis

Protesters gather after police officer kills unarmed black man in Minneapolis 07:11

 Intense scenes from the protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday evening (May 25) as activists rally against the unnecessary death of George Floyd by a police officer. Thousands took to streets on Tuesday (May 26) to peacefully protest against the death of George Floyd. Floyd, 47,...

