N.B. delays reopening after 3 more cases linked to returning health-care worker

CTV News Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health says after successfully flattening the curve, the province should brace for an influx of new COVID-19 cases after three more were announced Thursday, all linked to the cluster in Campbellton.
