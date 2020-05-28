N.B. delays reopening after 3 more cases linked to returning health-care worker



Related videos from verified sources Pa. Health Dept. Announces 100 More Deaths And 612 New Coronavirus Cases



The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 612 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, in addition to 100 more deaths. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:19 Published 1 hour ago Vets Prepare To See More Cases Of Pet Anxiety As Their Owners Return To Work



For many people working from home, their pets are now used to seeing them all day, everyday. But veterinarians are preparing for more cases of pet anxiety as their owners leave them and return to work;.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:35 Published 20 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this