Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe Boston Marathon will be held virtually this year amid concerns of COVID-19 spreading.



On Thursday, Mayor Martin Walsh canceled the race, which had been postponed until September. He said "there's no way" to hold the race "without bringing large numbers of people into close proximity," and therefore "it... Watch VideoThe Boston Marathon will be held virtually this year amid concerns of COVID-19 spreading.On Thursday, Mayor Martin Walsh canceled the race, which had been postponed until September. He said "there's no way" to hold the race "without bringing large numbers of people into close proximity," and therefore "it 👓 View full article