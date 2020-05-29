Minnesota Rolls Out National Guard To Stop Riots And Looting

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources National Guard Offering Free COVID19 Testing At 6 Armories Statewide



Any Minnesotan who wants a COVID-19 test can get one this weekend for free. The testing is happening at six different National Guard Armories across the state, Marielle Mohs reports (2:14). WCCO 4 News.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:14 Published 5 days ago Hundreds Of MN National Guard Soldiers To Deploy Overseas



Hundreds of soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard are preparing to deploy overseas, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:22). WCCO 4 News at 5 – May 18, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:22 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Minnesota governor activates national guard to respond to violence over George Floyd protests The governor of Minnesota has activated the National Guard following a night of violent riots over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Independent 4 hours ago





Tweets about this