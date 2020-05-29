Minnesota Rolls Out National Guard To Stop Riots And Looting
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has called in National Guard units after law enforcement failed to “provide safety” in Minneapolis as furious protests over the police killing of George Floyd erupted into vandalism, arson and looting.
Meeting an earlier request from the city’s mayor to bring the situation under control, the...
Fires were set and businesses looted Wednesday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This was the second night of protests after George Floyd died in police custody. The mayor of Minneapolis has requested help from the National Guard.
Any Minnesotan who wants a COVID-19 test can get one this weekend for free. The testing is happening at six different National Guard Armories across the state, Marielle Mohs reports (2:14). WCCO 4 News..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:14Published