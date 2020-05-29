The SpaceX Launch Could Mark The Beginning Of The End For The ISS
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Watch VideoNASA eventually wants to exchange the International Space Station for a commercial lab, and getting more commercial companies to prove they have the grit to manage one is a big part of that. That's why SpaceX's coming launch could be the beginning of the end for the ISS.
SpaceX likely to go ahead with historic space mission on May 30. On May 28, SpaceX had to call off the launch due to bad weather. Two NASA astronauts set to go to space on SpaceX's Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. It would be the first human space flight on a private craft. It would also be the...