The SpaceX Launch Could Mark The Beginning Of The End For The ISS

Friday, 29 May 2020

NASA eventually wants to exchange the International Space Station for a commercial lab, and getting more commercial companies to prove they have the grit to manage one is a big part of that. That's why SpaceX's coming launch could be the beginning of the end for the ISS.

