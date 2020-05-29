7 shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting
Friday, 29 May 2020 () LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At least seven people were shot Thursday night in Louisville as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March. Louisville Metro Police confirmed in a statement early Friday that there were at least seven shooting victims, at least […]
Allegheny County Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Daymond Wiggins, a suspect they say is the gunman in a shooting that took place on Monday night in West Mifflin. KDKA's Lisa Washington has..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:26Published
At least seven people were shot in Louisville as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Seattle Times