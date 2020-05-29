Global  

7 shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting

Seattle Times Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At least seven people were shot Thursday night in Louisville as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March. Louisville Metro Police confirmed in a statement early Friday that there were at least seven shooting victims, at least […]
