Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seven shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting of a black woman

New Zealand Herald Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Seven shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting of a black womanAt least seven people were shot in Louisville as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March.Louisville Metro Police confirmed in a statement early Friday...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Police Investigate Shooting Of Man, Pregnant Woman

Police Investigate Shooting Of Man, Pregnant Woman 01:29

 The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man and a pregnant woman in Northwest Miami.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters torch Minneapolis police station after black man's death [Video]

Protesters torch Minneapolis police station after black man's death

Demonstrators have set fire to a US police station after video emerged online showing a police officer kneeling on the throat of black man who later died. A Minneapolis Police Department spokesman said..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
RAW: Denver police work to clear protesters from downtown [Video]

RAW: Denver police work to clear protesters from downtown

Tensions between protesters and police are rising in Denver as hundreds of people protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police on Monday

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:21Published

Related news from verified sources

At least 7 shot, 1 critically, during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

At least seven people were shot, one critically, in Louisville, Ky. Thursday night during a protest over the fatal police shooting of a black woman in her home...
FOXNews.com

Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: police

Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman...
Reuters


Tweets about this

SouthEndSimpson

Robbie RT @TessaDuvall: BREAKING: Louisville police confirm at least seven people shot tonight during protests over Breonna Taylor's death. https… 40 seconds ago

m_mendozaferrer

M. Mendoza Ferrer RT @USATODAY: At least seven people were shot as hundreds of protesters in downtown Louisville gathered to demand justice for Breonna Taylo… 51 seconds ago

cox_tweety

costanza la mantia RT @TIME: At least seven people shot were in Louisville, Ky., as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman… 1 minute ago

Michael81281696

Michael Dickman RT @CalebJHull: SEVEN people have been shot in Louisville during the protests tonight. We are missing a lot of info, but reporters on the s… 2 minutes ago

grievous1124

DarthMaul1124 RT @socialistdogmom: SEVEN people are confirmed to have been shot at a protest in louisville tonight. a lot of unknowns still but it looks… 2 minutes ago