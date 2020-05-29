Seven shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting of a black woman

Robbie RT @TessaDuvall: BREAKING: Louisville police confirm at least seven people shot tonight during protests over Breonna Taylor's death. https… 40 seconds ago M. Mendoza Ferrer RT @USATODAY: At least seven people were shot as hundreds of protesters in downtown Louisville gathered to demand justice for Breonna Taylo… 51 seconds ago costanza la mantia RT @TIME: At least seven people shot were in Louisville, Ky., as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman… 1 minute ago Michael Dickman RT @CalebJHull: SEVEN people have been shot in Louisville during the protests tonight. We are missing a lot of info, but reporters on the s… 2 minutes ago DarthMaul1124 RT @socialistdogmom: SEVEN people are confirmed to have been shot at a protest in louisville tonight. a lot of unknowns still but it looks… 2 minutes ago