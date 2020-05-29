Global  

'Revenge': Murdered Libyan smuggler's family kills 30 migrants

Al Jazeera Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Killings took place in Mezdah, 150km south of capital Tripoli, the interior ministry said.
Family of killed Libyan people smuggler murders 30 migrants in revenge

The family of a Libyan people smuggler murdered by migrants have taken revenge by killing four Africans and 26 Bangladeshis.
SBS

Libya's Tripoli government says 30 migrants killed in revenge attack

The family of a Libyan people trafficker killed 30 migrants in revenge for his death, Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) said...
Reuters

