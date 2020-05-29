Global  

Hong Kong: What is the BNO and what does the UK move mean?

BBC News Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The UK waded into the Hong Kong security row by proposing more rights for holders of a special passport.
News video: Hong Kong national security law changes, explained

Hong Kong national security law changes, explained 01:06

 Chinese authorities are planning to override Hong Kong's legislature and propose their own national security law for the region.

Hong Kong ‘no longer autonomous from China’ [Video]

Hong Kong ‘no longer autonomous from China’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his government no longer considers Hong Kong to be autonomous from China.

Raab: Chinese legislation would violate Hong Kong's autonomy [Video]

Raab: Chinese legislation would violate Hong Kong's autonomy

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says new security legislation formally announced by the Chinese government today would "clearly violate" the autonomy and freedom of the people of Hong Kong, as set out..

UK could extend rights of Hong Kong's BNO passport holders

The UK's threat came just hours after UK, US, Australia and Canada issued a joint statement expressing "deep concern" with China's proposed security law.
