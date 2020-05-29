Video: Monkeys flee away with Covid-19 test samples

A troop of monkeys took away blood samples of some patients in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on May 29. Blood samples were collected for routine tests by lab technicians at Meerut Medical College. There is fear among locals about spread of coronavirus infection. While speaking to ANI, the Principal of...
