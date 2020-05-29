Global  

Video: Monkeys flee away with Covid-19 test samples

Khaleej Times Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Residents now fear further spread of the contagion following the incident.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Monkeys run away with blood samples of suspected COVID-19 patients in Meerut

Monkeys run away with blood samples of suspected COVID-19 patients in Meerut 02:04

 A troop of monkeys took away blood samples of some patients in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on May 29. Blood samples were collected for routine tests by lab technicians at Meerut Medical College. There is fear among locals about spread of coronavirus infection. While speaking to ANI, the Principal of...

