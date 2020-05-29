Global  

CNN reporter and crew arrested live on air while covering Minneapolis protests over George Floyd killing

Independent Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
A CNN reporter and crew have been arrested live on air while covering the Minneapolis protests over the killing of George Floyd.
0
News video: CNN Reporter And Crew Arrested Live On Air During Minneapolis Protests

CNN Reporter And Crew Arrested Live On Air During Minneapolis Protests 00:53

 CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and two members of his crew were arrested by Minnesota State Patrol officers while they were broadcasting live from protests in Minneapolis. Jimenez, who was covering the demonstrations that have erupted in the city following the death of George Floyd, was placed in...

