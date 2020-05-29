Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Extends National Guard Help With Coronavirus

Newsy Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
President Trump Extends National Guard Help With CoronavirusWatch VideoPresident Trump says he is extending the deployment of the National Guard to help states fight the coronavirus.

On Twitter Thursday, President Trump wrote: "The men and women of the National Guard have been doing a great job fighting the coronavirus. This week, I will extend their Title 32 orders through...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Just Ducky! Watch National Guard Help Lost Ducks Cross the Road & Back to Safety

Just Ducky! Watch National Guard Help Lost Ducks Cross the Road & Back to Safety 00:30

 “Call in the National Guard!” That’s usually not a great sign, but in this case, everything was just ducky.

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump offers military support to Minneapolis [Video]

President Trump offers military support to Minneapolis

President Trump is now weighing in on the Minneapolis protests. He also threatened to call the National Guard in to help deescalate the situation.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:44Published
WEB EXTRA: Third Night of Protests In Minnesota [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Third Night of Protests In Minnesota

Protests over the death of George Floyd continued in Minneapolis, MN on Thursday evening. Minnesota's governor has activated the national guard to help restore order.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Administration To End National Guard Help With Coronavirus

Trump Administration To End National Guard Help With CoronavirusWatch VideoThe Trump administration has ordered the National Guard to end deployments of members helping states fight the coronavirus. Their deployments will end...
Newsy

Trump says he will extend National Guard coronavirus help to states through mid-August

President Trump said Thursday he will extend the help of the National Guard aiding states in their fight against coronavirus through mid-August. 
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this