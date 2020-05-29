|
President Trump Extends National Guard Help With Coronavirus
|
|
Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident Trump says he is extending the deployment of the National Guard to help states fight the coronavirus.
On Twitter Thursday, President Trump wrote: "The men and women of the National Guard have been doing a great job fighting the coronavirus. This week, I will extend their Title 32 orders through...
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
WEB EXTRA: Third Night of Protests In Minnesota
Protests over the death of George Floyd continued in Minneapolis, MN on Thursday evening. Minnesota's governor has activated the national guard to help restore order.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:56Published
Related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this