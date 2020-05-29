Donald Trump's Voter Fraud Claims Are Dangerous

Friday, 29 May 2020 () Not taking Trump at face value is naïve. And with the U.S. president now issuing constant warnings of voter fraud this fall, it is time to accept that he is laying the groundwork for his next attack on democracy.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order regarding social media companies. Trump's latest run-in with social media was on Tuesday when Twitter added fact-check links to his tweets. The executive order announcement comes after Trump threatened to shut down social media...