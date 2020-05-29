Global  

Donald Trump's Voter Fraud Claims Are Dangerous

Spiegel Friday, 29 May 2020
Donald Trump's Voter Fraud Claims Are DangerousNot taking Trump at face value is naïve. And with the U.S. president now issuing constant warnings of voter fraud this fall, it is time to accept that he is laying the groundwork for his next attack on democracy.
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: White House Says Trump Will Sign Executive Order Regarding Social Media

White House Says Trump Will Sign Executive Order Regarding Social Media 00:32

 U.S. President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order regarding social media companies. Trump's latest run-in with social media was on Tuesday when Twitter added fact-check links to his tweets. The executive order announcement comes after Trump threatened to shut down social media...

Michigan Secretary of State Explains Mail-in Ballot Concerns [Video]

Michigan Secretary of State Explains Mail-in Ballot Concerns

Jocelyn Benson sits with Cheddar's Kristen Scholer to explain President Trump's confusion with mail-in ballot applications. Benson says the move is educate and make residents aware of voting options.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:15Published
Trump Team’s Vote-By-Mail Hypocrisy [Video]

Trump Team’s Vote-By-Mail Hypocrisy

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ranted against allowing Americans to vote by mail even though she has done so many times.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:48Published

Trump made false claims about vote-by-mail on Facebook and Twitter. Here's why the tech companies won't ban him or take down the posts.

Trump made false claims about vote-by-mail on Facebook and Twitter. Here's why the tech companies won't ban him or take down the posts.· On Facebook and Twitter this week, President Donald Trump and his campaign have claimed without evidence that vote-by-mail programs are a conspiracy to commit...
Business Insider

Twitter fact-checks Donald Trump's tweets

For the first time, Twitter put a warning label under two posts by Donald Trump, prompting the US president to accuse the it of "interfering" in the presidential...
Mid-Day


