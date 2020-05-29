George Floyd death: Fired police officer Derek Chauvin arrested over Minnesota killing
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was captured on camera kneeling on the neck of George Floyd moments before his death, has been arrested four days after that fatal encounter, authorities have announced.
