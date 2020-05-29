Global  

George Floyd death: Fired police officer Derek Chauvin arrested over Minnesota killing

Independent Friday, 29 May 2020
Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was captured on camera kneeling on the neck of George Floyd moments before his death, has been arrested four days after that fatal encounter, authorities have announced.
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: DPS Commissioner: Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody

DPS Commissioner: Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody 03:56

 Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests and outcry across the city and nation (3:57). WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020

