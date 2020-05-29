AG Announces Civil Rights Investigation Into George Floyd's Death
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Watch VideoU.S. Attorney General William Barr has announced an independent investigation into whether any federal civil rights laws were violated in the death of Minnesota man George Floyd.
Barr called video of Floyd's death "harrowing to watch and deeply disturbing."
Donald Trump has tweeted that people looting in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd will be shot. In a partially blocked post, the US President said: "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"
Minneapolis police and national guard troops have moved in to clear the scene of massive protests where demonstrators burned a police station overnight. The mayor ordered police to evacuate the third..