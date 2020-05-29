Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AG Announces Civil Rights Investigation Into George Floyd's Death

Newsy Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
AG Announces Civil Rights Investigation Into George Floyd's DeathWatch VideoU.S. Attorney General William Barr has announced an independent investigation into whether any federal civil rights laws were violated in the death of Minnesota man George Floyd. 

Barr called video of Floyd's death "harrowing to watch and deeply disturbing." 

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee had...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump calls protesters ‘thugs’ after George Floyd death in police custody

Trump calls protesters ‘thugs’ after George Floyd death in police custody 00:47

 Donald Trump has tweeted that people looting in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd will be shot. In a partially blocked post, the US President said: "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Related videos from verified sources

Officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck has been charged with his murder [Video]

Officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck has been charged with his murder

The former Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck before his death has now been charged with the man's murder, authorities announced Friday.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:44Published
George Floyd Riots In Minneapolis Leads To Burned Police Precinct [Video]

George Floyd Riots In Minneapolis Leads To Burned Police Precinct

Minneapolis police and national guard troops have moved in to clear the scene of massive protests where demonstrators burned a police station overnight. The mayor ordered police to evacuate the third..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Barr says federal investigation of George Floyd ‘proceeding quickly’

Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday said that the Justice Department and the FBI's “independent investigation” into the death of George Floyd to determine...
FOXNews.com

Trump's tweet injects civil rights era into presidential race, protests of George Floyd's death: Analysis

He used a phrase coined in 1967 by the Miami police chief, who vowed a crackdown on those he said had "taken advantage" of the civil rights movement.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this