LIVING LEGEND Minnesota police was arresting random black people during the protest and they arrested a black CNN reporter and di… https://t.co/sJn4RZcM0r 16 minutes ago mike shanahan A set up? Police arrest CNN reporter on live TV in Minneapolis riots https://t.co/JgDuTd5kSC 24 minutes ago dennis cecconet CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez Released After Arrest Live On Air During Minneapolis Protest Broadcast, Network Accepts G… https://t.co/3ZsY6zBr2E 42 minutes ago Lisa RT @ta2goddess: @sppdmn Also, arrest KSTP reporter Richard Reeve for playing recorder gunshot sounds on his phone to incite violence during… 44 minutes ago Lise Falardeau CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez Released After Arrest Live On Air During Minneapolis Protest Broadcast, Network Accepts G… https://t.co/EI66duSSbb 54 minutes ago giannagems CNN reporter talks about his arrest during Minneapolis protest THIS DOES Not LOOK GOOD after A Black MAN WAS KILLED… https://t.co/Lt9bnSkcLf 2 hours ago Amando RT @ShehanJeyarajah: I can’t imagine the absolute GALL it takes to arrest a black reporter for doing his job live on national TV during a p… 2 hours ago Jack Berlin CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez Released After Arrest Live On Air During Minneapolis Protest Broadcast,... https://t.co/RhtmExyH5U via @YahooEnt 2 hours ago