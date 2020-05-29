After More Violent Protests, Minnesota Officials Ask For Calm

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called on Friday for an end to the violent protests that have rocked Minneapolis following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody and said he expected "swift" justice for the police officers involved.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had spoken with the family of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in a killing that triggered three..
The Minnesota National Guard has activated more than 500 soldiers to try to control the situation in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, protests..