After More Violent Protests, Minnesota Officials Ask For Calm



Related videos from verified sources Trump spoke with Floyd family, calls for peaceful protests



U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had spoken with the family of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in a killing that triggered three.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49 Published 6 hours ago National Guard Now In Minneapolis After Third Night Of Protests In Wake Of George Floyd Death



The Minnesota National Guard has activated more than 500 soldiers to try to control the situation in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, protests.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:01 Published 16 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Ex-Officer Charged in Death of George Floyd in Minneapolis City officials on Friday were urging calm the day after protests turned violent and a police precinct went up in flames.

NYTimes.com 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this