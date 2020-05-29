Global  

After More Violent Protests, Minnesota Officials Ask For Calm

Newsy Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
After More Violent Protests, Minnesota Officials Ask For CalmWatch VideoAfter three nights of protests in Minneapolis, the fired police officer accused of killing George Floyd is in custody. 

"Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office with murder and with manslaughter," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Minnesota governor calls for end to violence, expects 'swift' justice in Floyd case

Minnesota governor calls for end to violence, expects 'swift' justice in Floyd case 02:38

 Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called on Friday for an end to the violent protests that have rocked Minneapolis following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody and said he expected "swift" justice for the police officers involved.

Trump spoke with Floyd family, calls for peaceful protests [Video]

Trump spoke with Floyd family, calls for peaceful protests

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had spoken with the family of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in a killing that triggered three..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
National Guard Now In Minneapolis After Third Night Of Protests In Wake Of George Floyd Death [Video]

National Guard Now In Minneapolis After Third Night Of Protests In Wake Of George Floyd Death

The Minnesota National Guard has activated more than 500 soldiers to try to control the situation in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, protests..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:01Published

Ex-Officer Charged in Death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

City officials on Friday were urging calm the day after protests turned violent and a police precinct went up in flames.
NYTimes.com

