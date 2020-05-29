Global  

Trump Says US To ‘Terminate Relationship’ With World Health Organization

Eurasia Review Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Accusing the World Health Organization of being under ‘total control’ of China, US President Donald Trump has severed all ties to the WHO and said US funding will be redirected to other public health efforts.

“We will today be terminating our relationship with the WHO,” Trump announced on Friday at a press conference...
Video credit: Newsvia English - Published
News video: U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong

U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong 09:38

 Donald Trump held a press conference on May 29 in which he spoke about China tensions and terminating the US relationship with the World Health Organization. He also declared Hong Kong has lost its status as a a free city.

