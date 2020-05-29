Campaign 2020 Remains Virtual — For Now

Friday, 29 May 2020 () Watch VideoAs coronavirus lockdowns are lifted across the country, President Trump is itching to get out on the trail, “I hope we can do rallies,” he said in his daily briefing on April 17. "For me it's a tremendous way of getting the word out."
The president's apparent goal: returning to the signature campaign rallies...
With the pandemic changing how the 2020 campaign is being run, Joe Biden says he’s ready to physically return to a campaign trail once some precautions are lifted. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
China's disinformation campaign and its waning influence around the world remained the key point of discussion during a webinar organised by a UK think tank 'The Democracy Forum'. The Virtual seminar..
Democratic and Republican strategists agree that Joe Biden's campaign has a fundamental weaknesses: its digital operation. Will it cost him in November? The Age Also reported by •Seattle Times •NPR •NYTimes.com