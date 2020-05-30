White House in lockdown, protesters spray paint 'f*** Trump' on the walls
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () The White House in the US is currently in lockdown, as protests escalate over the death of George Floyd.Protesters have been filmed spray painting "F*** Trump" on the White House as security places the building in lockdown.Multiple...
According to Gizmodo, the White House reposted President Trump’s tweet which calls for Americans protesting police brutality in Minneapolis to be shot. On Friday, Twitter hid Trump's original tweet and the White House's repost behind a label for “glorifying violence.” People are protesting in...