White House in lockdown, protesters spray paint 'f*** Trump' on the walls

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
White House in lockdown, protesters spray paint 'f*** Trump' on the wallsThe White House in the US is currently in lockdown, as protests escalate over the death of George Floyd.Protesters have been filmed spray painting "F*** Trump" on the White House as security places the building in lockdown.Multiple...
Video credit: Wochit Tech
News video: Twitter Hides Trump's Tweet Calling For Protestors To Be Shot

Twitter Hides Trump's Tweet Calling For Protestors To Be Shot 00:50

 According to Gizmodo, the White House reposted President Trump’s tweet which calls for Americans protesting police brutality in Minneapolis to be shot. On Friday, Twitter hid Trump's original tweet and the White House's repost behind a label for “glorifying violence.” People are protesting in...

Related videos

Twitter Flags White House's Tweet For 'Glorifying Violence' [Video]

Twitter Flags White House's Tweet For 'Glorifying Violence'

Twitter flagged tweets from both President Trump and the White House on Friday.

Credit: Geo Beats
Mitch McConnell Urges Americans To Wear Masks [Video]

Mitch McConnell Urges Americans To Wear Masks

Mitch McConnell reportedly urged Americans to wear a mask at a Wednesday event in Kentucky. Business Insider reports he is quoted as saying "you have an obligation." "There's no stigma attached to..

Credit: Wochit Tech

