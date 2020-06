HRW Calls For US To Provide Reparations For 1921 ‘Tulsa Race Massacre’ Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

State and local authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma should provide reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, when a white mob killed several hundred black people and destroyed a prosperous black neighborhood, Human Rights Watch said in a report. They should promptly develop and carry out a comprehensive reparations plan, in close... 👓 View full article

Anniversary of Tulsa race massacre revives calls for reparations Demand for justice grows nearly 100 years after racist mob destroyed a black neighbourhood with impunity

Independent 2 days ago





