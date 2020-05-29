Global  

Former Minneapolis Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd Arrested

Newsy Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe former Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd was arrested Friday.

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody by state investigators. Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman later announced Chauvin has been...
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Protests Continue Across Country Following Arrest Of Minneapolis Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd

Protests Continue Across Country Following Arrest Of Minneapolis Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd 03:10

 Demonstrators in Minneapolis and St. Paul defied a curfew Friday, at times clashing with police after charges were filed against the former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

