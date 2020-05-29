Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The SpaceX Launch Could Mark The Beginning Of The End For The ISS

Newsy Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Watch VideoNASA eventually wants to exchange the International Space Station for a commercial lab, and getting more commercial companies to prove they have the grit to manage one is a big part of that. That's why SpaceX's coming launch could be the beginning of the end for the ISS.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: SpaceX historic launch: What Donald Trump said for 'friend' Elon Musk

SpaceX historic launch: What Donald Trump said for 'friend' Elon Musk 03:37

 SpaceX likely to go ahead with historic space mission on May 30. On May 28, SpaceX had to call off the launch due to bad weather. Two NASA astronauts set to go to space on SpaceX's Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. It would be the first human space flight on a private craft. It would also be the...

Related videos from verified sources

Ready For Launch? [Video]

Ready For Launch?

Mark your calendars for Saturday afternoon at 3:22 p.m. That's when NASA and SpaceX will make another attempt to launch two American astronauts to the International Space Station.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published
What To Know Ahead Of Saturday's SpaceX, NASA Launch [Video]

What To Know Ahead Of Saturday's SpaceX, NASA Launch

Mark your calendars for Saturday afternoon at 3:22 p.m. That's when NASA and SpaceX will make another attempt to launch two American astronauts to the International Space Station.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this