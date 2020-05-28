Global  

China's Parliament Approves Hong Kong National Security Law

Newsy Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Watch VideoChina's legislature approved a sweeping new national security law for Hong Kong Thursday.

The Chinese government proposed the legislation less than a week ago at the start of the annual National People's Congress. The law would strengthen "enforcement mechanisms" to prevent and stop all activity in Hong Kong...
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: China's parliament passes Hong Kong national security law

China's parliament passes Hong Kong national security law 01:45

 China's parliament has approved a controversial national security law for Hong Kong that bypasses Hong Kong's legislature.

