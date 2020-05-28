China's Parliament Approves Hong Kong National Security Law
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Watch VideoChina's legislature approved a sweeping new national security law for Hong Kong Thursday.
The Chinese government proposed the legislation less than a week ago at the start of the annual National People's Congress. The law would strengthen "enforcement mechanisms" to prevent and stop all activity in Hong Kong...
