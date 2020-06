1️⃣3️⃣0️⃣_CJ3x RT @Emannyy1: You can’t scream justice for George Floyd when they was looting and rioting downtown, but when it hit closer to home and it b… 6 hours ago Vita @DWUhlfelderLaw It’s peaceful at first and then becomes destructive. Are you so blinded by your narrow minded twist… https://t.co/OXSYI6B5IP 10 hours ago Emannyy🏁 You can’t scream justice for George Floyd when they was looting and rioting downtown, but when it hit closer to hom… https://t.co/yxOMuFJ3kW 11 hours ago Lisa Sweeney Petition: All 4 police officers to be arrested for #GeorgeFloyd's death. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd most signed petit… https://t.co/5kLO3xKqJX 11 hours ago presley @goldlicense664 @LTYOUREMOM7 because george floyd isn’t the only black person who was murdered by police for no rea… https://t.co/oE6m7UbJuq 11 hours ago kaname @WonderIena @Jerricalong_ @sya_1605 The cops harming peaceful protesters should be punished. But it becomes harder… https://t.co/kkXWwbHzCr 14 hours ago ProjectSalam2_0 2. But right now the focus is on getting proper justice for George Floyd and many other black Americans from a syst… https://t.co/AGMpNKVgPD 14 hours ago FunVa✝️🇺🇸 @karolg using racial politics to divide Americans, even though untrue as 99 percent support justice for George Floy… https://t.co/idi6s6oCTz 20 hours ago