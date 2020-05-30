Brazil Covid-19 death toll hits 27,878, surpassing hard-hit Spain
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () The epicenter of the South American coronavirus outbreak, Brazil saw 1,124 deaths in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said. It also had a record number of new cases -- 26,928 in one day -- bringing the total number of infections to 465,166.
The US plans to restrict travel from Brazil, where COVID-19 cases are spiking. According to Business Insider, the order applies to foreigners who were in the country within 14 days of trying to enter..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:35Published