Brazil Covid-19 death toll hits 27,878, surpassing hard-hit Spain

IndiaTimes Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
The epicenter of the South American coronavirus outbreak, Brazil saw 1,124 deaths in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said. It also had a record number of new cases -- 26,928 in one day -- bringing the total number of infections to 465,166.
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Brazil deaths may surpass 125,000 by August

Brazil deaths may surpass 125,000 by August 02:41

 As daily death rate climbs to the highest in the world, new study warns total toll could surge five-fold by early August

