George Floyd protests: 19-year-old man shot dead by 'unknown gunman' in Detroit
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () A 19-year-old man has been shot and killed in Detroit after an unknown gunman opened fire on protesters after days of unrest in the city.The protester was fatally shot on Friday morning after looting and rioting continued through...
Protesters and police in Minneapolis violently clashed for a second night on Wednesday. In a display of outrage over the death of an unarmed black man, protestors took to the streets in large crowds. According to Reuters, riot police fired tear gas into the throngs of people protesting the death of...