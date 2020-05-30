Global  

George Floyd protests: 19-year-old man shot dead by 'unknown gunman' in Detroit

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
George Floyd protests: 19-year-old man shot dead by 'unknown gunman' in DetroitA 19-year-old man has been shot and killed in Detroit after an unknown gunman opened fire on protesters after days of unrest in the city.The protester was fatally shot on Friday morning after looting and rioting continued through...
George Floyd protests flare in U.S. cities

Arrest of ex-police officer fails to allay public anger; a 19-year-old protester shot dead in Detroit
Hindu

Harrowing George Floyd footage upsets Donald Trump as National Guard braces for riots

George Floyd, a 46-year-old restaurant worker, died in the northern city of Minneapolis while in police custody, sparking angry and violent protests in which one...
SBS

