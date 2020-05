Protesters prepare to rally in Toronto against anti-black racism after woman falls from balcony Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A rally is set to take place in Toronto today in protest of what organizers describe as anti-black and anti-Indigenous racism around the world. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Goose β™Ώ πŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦ RT @CBCAlerts: Protesters in Toronto prepare to rally against anti-black, anti-Indigenous racism: https://t.co/t8m9QMmBzs 5 seconds ago 🎲 RT @TorontoStar: A rally is set to take place in Toronto today in protest of what organizers describe as anti-Black and anti-Indigenous rac… 12 seconds ago Sarah RT @CTVNews: Protesters prepare to rally in Toronto against anti-black racism after woman falls from balcony https://t.co/c9u97LweDs https:… 2 minutes ago