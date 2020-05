SpaceX Starship Prototype Did a Big Fat Kaboom Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A fiery explosion followed by a sonic boom rattled the South Texas Gulf Coast testing center. The incident was blamed on "bad plumbing". A fiery explosion followed by a sonic boom rattled the South Texas Gulf Coast testing center. The incident was blamed on "bad plumbing". 👓 View full article

