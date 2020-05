Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (AP) — For the first time in weeks, kids played in the church cemetery. Nearby, a group of men in their 20s reflected on what it meant to gather again during the pandemic. “Human health is important,” one of them said. “But ultimately, spiritual health is more important.” Their order — one […] 👓 View full article