Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Odisha sings to pep up COVID warriors

Hindu Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Millions recite Bande Utkala Janani, heeding to CM’s call
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Odisha CM Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan pay tribute to COVID-19 warriors

Odisha CM Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan pay tribute to COVID-19 warriors 01:28

 Odisha anthem 'Bande Utkal Janani' was played at CM Naveen Patnaik's Bhubaneswar residence on May 30. The state anthem was played to pay tribute to the frontline workers of COVID-19. Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, senior sports officials, athlete Dutee Chand and several players sang...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amitabh Bachchan sponsors 10 buses for migrant workers in Maharashtra [Video]

Amitabh Bachchan sponsors 10 buses for migrant workers in Maharashtra

After Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan sponsors buses for migrants amid covid-19 lockdown. 10 buses were flagged off from Mumbai amid pandemic. The buses are scheduled for various parts in Uttar Pradesh...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25Published
Migrant labourers undergone tremendous suffering: PM Modi in letter to citizens [Video]

Migrant labourers undergone tremendous suffering: PM Modi in letter to citizens

In a letter to citizens on first anniversary of NDA 2.0 government, besides all achievements, Prime Minister Modi also expressed his appreciation on how people responded to his appeal for Janta Curfew..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:47Published

Related news from verified sources

State song to honour corona warriors

Claiming that Odisha’s COVID-19 mortality rate was one of the lowest in the world, State Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the Odia peop
Hindu


Tweets about this

balwantskalewa7

Balwant Singh RT @Puri_Official: Puri sings en masse ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ to pay tribute to all the Covid Warriors and to show massive solidarity and h… 3 hours ago

MyJio79017139

My Jio نمبر RT @ndtv: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sings patriotic Odia Song in tribute to #CoronaWarriors https://t.co/ZtDzWWYsvN https://t.co/Golf7M… 5 hours ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness Swiss MP sings 'Bande Utkala Janani' to salute Odisha COVID-19 warriors - Sambad English https://t.co/U9pDcTwPW2 5 hours ago

swissonlinedati

SwissOnlineDating.ch Swiss MP sings 'Bande Utkala Janani' to salute Odisha COVID-19 warriors  Sambad English https://t.co/sYkjrcaJt6 5 hours ago

ndtv

NDTV Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sings patriotic Odia Song in tribute to #CoronaWarriors https://t.co/ZtDzWWYsvN https://t.co/Golf7MhK0u 6 hours ago