Brazil COVID-19 death toll hits 27,878, surpassing hard-hit Spain

Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Brazil on Friday reached 27,878 Coronavirus deaths, official figures showed, surpassing the toll of hard-hit Spain and making it the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities.



The epicentre of the South American Coronavirus outbreak, Brazil saw 1,124 deaths in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said. It also had a... 👓 View full article

