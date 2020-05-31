Global  

Brazil COVID-19 death toll hits 27,878, surpassing hard-hit Spain

Mid-Day Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Brazil on Friday reached 27,878 Coronavirus deaths, official figures showed, surpassing the toll of hard-hit Spain and making it the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities.

The epicentre of the South American Coronavirus outbreak, Brazil saw 1,124 deaths in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said. It also had a...
