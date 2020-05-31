Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Live Updates: G7 Summit Is Postponed

NYTimes.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
President Trump made the announcement after Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany said she would not be able to attend the meeting of world leaders next month in the U.S., citing the pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News [Video]

oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News

As Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India''s pride to be hurt under any..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China [Video]

Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China

From Home Minister Amit Shah interaction with PM Modi to Mamata Banejree’s jibe at Centre, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Amit Shah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:53Published

Tweets about this

shazaibirfangm1

The Snooker Fever Coronavirus Live Updates: G7 Summit Is Postponed 47 seconds ago

HarlemGirl59

Vernice Miller-Travis Coronavirus Live Updates: G7 Summit Is Postponed https://t.co/bpaPDY6Tjr 2 minutes ago

curuncuncunio

Edgar Coronavirus Live Updates: G7 Summit Is Postponed President Trump made the announcement after Chancellor Angela M… https://t.co/TrsUnlWu0z 8 minutes ago

kenyan_digest

The Kenyan Digest Coronavirus Live Updates: G7 Summit Is Postponed - https://t.co/kTgNKH4x7G 24 minutes ago

ppscslv

Business & Money Coronavirus Live Updates: G7 Summit Is Postponed https://t.co/T91SYqTapq https://t.co/HVPFwpltuX 36 minutes ago

purelyfast

Mega Meetei Coronavirus Live Updates: G7 Summit Is Postponed https://t.co/YRdBKEZ9UU 38 minutes ago

ParentSecurity

Parent Security #childsafety | Coronavirus Live Updates: G7 Summit Is Postponed https://t.co/KeDhX2qg2v 44 minutes ago

GregoryDEvans

Gregory D. Evans #childsafety | Coronavirus Live Updates: G7 Summit Is Postponed https://t.co/a97swkLcZp 44 minutes ago