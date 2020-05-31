Global  

Thailand reports 4 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Reuters Sunday, 31 May 2020
Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases on Sunday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,081 with 57 deaths since January.
