George Floyd death: Violence breaks out amid US protests

BBC News Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Images from street protests across the US on Saturday following the death of black man George Floyd.
Video credit: WCVB - Published
News video: Protests over George Floyd's death continue overnight

Protests over George Floyd's death continue overnight 00:54

 Across the country, some protests became violent in pursuit of justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody this week as an officer kneeled on his neck.

Trump calls George Floyd’s death ‘grave tragedy’, vows to stop mob violence [Video]

Trump calls George Floyd’s death ‘grave tragedy’, vows to stop mob violence

US President Donald Trump called George Floyd’s death a ‘grave tragedy’. Floyd died after a cop pinned him to the ground with his knee on his neck. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:01Published
George Floyd Protests Continue [Video]

George Floyd Protests Continue

More crowds of protesters gathered in Sacramento on Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while being arrested by police in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:46Published

Violent protests, fires, looting and anger erupt in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death: What we know

Another night of protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd saw violence, fires and looting as Floyd's family calls for justice.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.com

George Floyd death: Live updates as protests erupt across US

Twitter says Trump violated rules of glorifying violence; National Guard deployed to Minneapolis as outrage escalates.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •IndependentNew Zealand HeraldFOXNews.comHinduBBC News

