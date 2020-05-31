|
George Floyd death: Violence breaks out amid US protests
Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Images from street protests across the US on Saturday following the death of black man George Floyd.
Video credit: WCVB - Published
Protests over George Floyd's death continue overnight 00:54
Across the country, some protests became violent in pursuit of justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody this week as an officer kneeled on his neck.
George Floyd Protests Continue
More crowds of protesters gathered in Sacramento on Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while being arrested by police in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 03:46Published
