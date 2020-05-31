Global  

In hard-hit Quebec, families struggle to mourn those lost to COVID-19

CTV News Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Thousands of people are grieving the loss of a loved one from COVID-19 across Quebec, which has recorded more than half of all the COVID-19 cases and deaths in Canada.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a record need for food. There are long lines at food banks and pantries around the nation, with many families visiting for the first time. Shirley and Annie Zhu, twin..

Eight in ten parents feel their summer will be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with parents saying they're going to miss out on an average of four planned events. A new survey of..

