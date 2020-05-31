Global  

LA turns to National Guard, curfew as violence, looting escalate

Seattle Times Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES — National Guard troops deployed onto the streets of Los Angeles early Sunday morning as looting, vandalism and violence intensified and the Police Department struggled to restore order after two days of discord. The dramatic move came after a day of deteriorating conditions, as protests marking the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis […]
