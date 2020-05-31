LA turns to National Guard, curfew as violence, looting escalate
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () LOS ANGELES — National Guard troops deployed onto the streets of Los Angeles early Sunday morning as looting, vandalism and violence intensified and the Police Department struggled to restore order after two days of discord. The dramatic move came after a day of deteriorating conditions, as protests marking the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis […]
Twitter has placed a warning on one of Donald Trump’s tweets about protests in Minneapolis, saying the president violated the platform’s rules about “glorifying violence”. Trump had lashed out at crowds in the city protesting over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in...