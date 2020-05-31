Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sri Lanka to reopen some tourism in August with restrictions - official

Reuters Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Sri Lanka plans to reopen its tourism sector on Aug. 1 by allowing only small groups of visitors to begin with, a tourism official said on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this