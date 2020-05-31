Global  

India expels 2 Pakistani embassy officials on spying charges

Seattle Times Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Sunday said it caught two Pakistan High Commission officials in the Indian capital spying and ordered them to leave the country within 24 hours. An Indian External Affairs Ministry statement said a strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan High Commission regarding the activities of its two officials which […]
