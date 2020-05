Militants kill 25 in attack on Burkina Faso cattle market Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

At least 25 people were killed in eastern Burkina Faso on Saturday after militants attacked a cattle market, regional authorities said. 👓 View full article

