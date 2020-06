Hong Kong to mark Tiananmen amid China national anthem bill vote



Contentious bill adds to tension over Beijing influence in territory that is only place in China to mark 1989 crackdown. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39 Published 5 days ago

How China is using the US protests to get its way in Hong Kong



China is using the US protests over the death of George Floyd to help central authorities tighten their grip over the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong. Chinese state-owned media outlets have.. Credit: ODN Duration: 03:26 Published 5 days ago