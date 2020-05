You Might Like

Tweets about this TOI World News Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, govt says https://t.co/U0eggvHgLb 23 minutes ago 1News #Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, government says https://t.co/UiSqLHuNrL #1News #News https://t.co/P6tO8ShQPt 24 minutes ago CasualtiesOfTheDay Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, government says https://t.co/ZyDICQvgAt 36 minutes ago Jozi South Africa RT @dev_discourse: Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, govt says https://t.co/dwd05cGpl8 44 minutes ago Devdiscourse Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, govt says https://t.co/dwd05cGpl8 54 minutes ago coldtusker RT @cgtnafrica: At least 25 people were killed in eastern Burkina Faso on Saturday after militants attacked a cattle market, regional autho… 2 hours ago CGTN Africa At least 25 people were killed in eastern Burkina Faso on Saturday after militants attacked a cattle market, region… https://t.co/hFaOrkSkvV 2 hours ago INBC 24+ Militants kill 25 in attack on Burkina Faso cattle market https://t.co/9VWADmyJAG #LatestNews #BurkinaFaso 2 hours ago