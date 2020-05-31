Global  

NYC Mayor Defends Police After NYPD Cruiser Drives Into Protesters

Newsy Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
NYC Mayor Defends Police After NYPD Cruiser Drives Into ProtestersWatch VideoNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is standing by police after videos posted to Twitter showed an NYPD cruiser surging into a crowd of protesters.

It happened Saturday at a Brooklyn protest sparked by the death of George Floyd. Videos show protesters putting a yellow barrier in front of a police SUV. Demonstrators...
Video credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Denver mayor, police chief address Thursday night protests

Denver mayor, police chief address Thursday night protests 40:30

 Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Police Chief Paul Pazen held a news conference Friday morning in which they expressed support for protesters but urged for peaceful demonstrations.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea Discuss George Floyd Protests [Video]

Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea Discuss George Floyd Protests

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he saw "a lot of restraint" by the NYPD amid sometimes violent George Floyd protests Saturday night. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said there is a difference between a..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 09:30Published
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Speaks Out Against Killing Of George Floyd At Hands Of Minneapolis Officer [Video]

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Speaks Out Against Killing Of George Floyd At Hands Of Minneapolis Officer

In his Friday briefing, Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke out against the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and called on protesters to be led with love as they demonstrate..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 06:52Published

