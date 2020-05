Iran to Develop Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Increasing Its War Fighting Capacity Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Iran newest anti-ship weapon went on review, which revealed the Red Guard may have a way to attack ships in the Persian Gulf. There is no certainty if it can be used, but no information other than picture exists. Iran newest anti-ship weapon went on review, which revealed the Red Guard may have a way to attack ships in the Persian Gulf. There is no certainty if it can be used, but no information other than picture exists. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this HNGN Iran to Develop Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Increasing Its War Fighting Capacity https://t.co/7weayWBB9c https://t.co/BHOQK54egH 1 hour ago