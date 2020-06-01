Global  

Australia eases social distancing restrictions as economic recovery efforts intensify

Reuters Monday, 1 June 2020
Several Australian states eased social distancing restrictions further on Monday, allowing restaurants to host more people and public attractions to reopen, as Canberra moves to revive the country's ailing economy.
