Heart of Asia Post As protests rage, Trump will not move to seize control of National Guard troops https://t.co/vLPmjRhvxE 34 minutes ago maxine sykes RT @iveygirl08: As protests rage, Trump will not move to seize control of National Guard troops https://t.co/qludqHXWKF via @YahooNews 46 minutes ago Iveygirl08 As protests rage, Trump will not move to seize control of National Guard troops https://t.co/qludqHXWKF via @YahooNews 53 minutes ago justin glawe This is where the night will end for #George protests in Minneapolis. Peaceful, while cities nationwide rage in his… https://t.co/8RwRheizTP 1 hour ago Jocelyn So #BunkerBitch is totally gonna: "Trump will not take the dramatic step for now of seeking control of the National… https://t.co/tZlImQ6Tmb 1 hour ago Bren Buras-Elsen As protests rage, Trump will not move to seize control of National Guard troops, advisor says https://t.co/C5RLJmzero 1 hour ago Charlie Kelly PhD As protests rage, Trump will not move to seize control of National Guard troops https://t.co/jYszDVRGT2 1 hour ago tinhv Por esto son cuna de la democracia “While we’re glad to do it and honored to do it, it is a sign of the times that… https://t.co/b62OPwH1by 2 hours ago